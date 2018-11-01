Bitcoin Just Collapsed As IRS Tax Deadline Approaches - Cryptos Just Collapsed As IRS Deadline Looms. American Crypto Holders Only Have a Few Days to Reply to the IRS 6173 Letter Last month, the United States In...
Marc Faber: God Bull Run Begun & Financial Turmoils Ahead !!
Doctor Marc Faber warned recently in a radio interview that a Financial Turmoil is Ahead, and Gold is My Largest Single Holding he said . I think that a new gold bull market has begun, but there isn’t much enthusiasm for buying gold and gold shares yet. I am saying ‘yet’ – most of the speculators in the last 12 months went into cryptocurrencies,” said Marc Faber. He advised holding 10 to 25 per cent of investible assets in gold. “I think investors will come back to gold when they realize that the deficit in the Western countries, particularly in the US, is too large and sooner or later will necessitate more money printing.” “It’s ludicrous to think that slashing rates will get people to spend.” When rates are low, he says, you feel insecure as savings earn nothing. So, “you save more” Doctor Faber also told GoldCore in a webinar how he will “never sell his gold”, he buys “more every month” and he believes owning gold in vaults in Singapore “is the safest way to own gold .” Marc Faber is an economic authority on global macroeconomics, capital markets, and investment and the Editor & Publisher of "The Gloom Boom and Doom Report".
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (124)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber: Financial Turmoil Ahead, Gold is My Largest Single Holding – Source – Palisade Radio (08/14/2019) - Marc Faber discusses how various modern economic theories are already being tested as the world now has 15 trillion in negative-yielding bonds. He feels th...
-
Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 - Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Q...
-
Roubini Warns of a Crisis in 2020 - Nouriel Roubini is often called “Dr. Doom” because of his... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment