Bitcoin Just Collapsed As IRS Tax Deadline Approaches
Cryptos Just Collapsed As IRS Deadline Looms. American Crypto Holders Only Have a Few Days to Reply to the IRS 6173 Letter Last month, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent approximately 10,000 letters to cryptocurrency holders regarding their crypto holdings. The IRS has begun sending letters to taxpayers with digital currency transactions that potentially failed to report income and pay the resulting tax from digital currency transactions or did not report their transactions properly. Those who already received letter 6173, titled “Reporting Virtual Currency Transactions” on July 16 now have less than a week to reply to the IRS. The most serious of the trio of letters that were disseminated (sent alongside letters 6174 and 6174-A), 6173 requires immediate action. If recipients do not respond to this letter in time, their tax accounts will be audited by the IRS. Recipients are required to respond to this letter within 30 days of the date listed on the letter and requires all crypto transactions between the years of 2013 to 2017 be reported. Reports must include transactions between wallets and exchanges. Wait, wait, wait. I thought crypto was anonymous and couldn't be traced or taxed? . I thought cryptos were supposed to be completely private . I thought government does not know your bitcoin. I thought cryptos were a way to assert your individuality and to get the government off your back. Apparently not. What happened to our miracle way out of the system!? We are completely boxed in. We cant win no matter what we do. The early guys are out. They sold it already at $14k to $20k back in 2017. One should not hold onto a volatile asset with zero backing. Seriously, the dollar is worthless FIAT money , yet you can use the dollar to buy literally anything on this planet. You cannot use bitcoin to buy anything on this planet. Besides a very few websites, you would need to convert the bitcoin to cash or gold, pay the transactions fees, and then wire it to a BANK that is backed by a government . Keep your wealth on a memory stick. Take it abroad and it will be taken away and checked. This is already in place. Next, you will be taken aside and you will have to pay taxes, there and then, plus any fines due to falsifying your tax records. Don't believe me? Ask those that have been stopped at airports and had to pay parking and speeding tickets before being allowed to fly. Airports will become detention centers for collecting taxes. The government already knows your complete transaction history. I looked at signing up for some of these exchanges years ago and I said "no way!" They wanted every piece of information about you, probably a DNA sample and retina scan too... to put in their database somewhere.which will inevitably be hacked at a later date... and ironically sold on the dark web for crypto-currency. Electronic "money", dependent on "exchanges", ISPs and a government-regulated web, have a certain amount of "counterparty risk" . Physical gold Folks, And remember , if You don't hold it . You don't own it. This includes what you have in your safety deposit box.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
