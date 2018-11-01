The New Silk Road



China successfully lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and streamlined its integration into the international community by investing heavily in roads, railways, airports, and energy. Now China is looking into its own history to share its economic model with the rest of the world. Across three episodes, ‘The New Silk Road’ follows China’s Belt and Road Initiative from its start in the markets of Yiwu and the ports of the South China Sea to Africa and Europe. This is part one of a three-part series.


















