BREAKING NEWS -- Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Major Cat 3 Storm
As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida as an extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening storm, residents are scrambling to secure supplies at crowded grocery stores and waiting for hours at gas stations that are running out of fuel. Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 3, a major and extremely dangerous hurricane, with sustained winds of 115 mph as it approaches Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon. Forecasters expect the hurricane will hit the east coast of Florida on Tuesday morning, while other models predict it will rip through central Florida. Dorian could unleash catastrophic winds, heavy flooding and life-threatening storm surge exacerbated by high tides at the coast. The center of the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” is north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump canceled a planned trip to Poland this weekend because of the storm. Trump said they are “thinking about Florida evacuation but it’s a little bit too soon.” That decision will probably be made on Sunday, he told reporters as he prepared to leave for a weekend in Camp David. "Florida seems to be the main target," the president said, giving the storm a 5% chance of missing the state. The storm may sit over the same area “for a couple of days,” bringing prolonged flooding, and it will produce a dangerous storm surge possibly in excess of 8 feet near its landfall and to the northeast of that point. Florida residents are scrambling to secure supplies at crowded grocery stores and waiting for hours at gas stations that are running out of fuel.
