The Amazon rainforest fires - The worst ecological disaster of our time - the Amazon Rainforest has got it's record number of fires burning away and we couldn't believe it wasn't one of the main items on the mainstream news servi...
The Amazon rainforest fires - The worst ecological disaster of our time
the Amazon Rainforest has got it's record number of fires burning away and we couldn't believe it wasn't one of the main items on the mainstream news services .The largest rainforest in the world, the Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming. It is also home to about three million species of plants and animals, and one million indigenous people. Wildfires often occur in the dry season in Brazil but they are also deliberately started in efforts to illegally deforest land for cattle ranching. Amazon fires increase by 84% in one year says european space agency . President Bolsonaro brushed off the latest data, saying it was the "season of the queimada", when farmers use fire to clear land. "I used to be called Captain Chainsaw. Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame," he was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying. "The Amazon is bigger than Europe, how will you fight criminal fires in such an area” he asked reporters as he left the presidential residence. "We do not have the resources for that." Bolsonaro has been repeatedly criticized for his stance on the Amazon, and though the wildfires are largely out of his control, his reluctance to blame farmers for setting them risks giving the impression that he doesn't see stopping the fires as a priority. It's a very dire situation. Bolsonaro has practically given a green light for deforestation during his campaign and for much of his presidency (before the numbers came out) and now he's cowardly saying "don't pay attention to this, this is fake news!". He fired the director of INPE - a widely respected scientist - because of the data, which several other international agencies have now corroborated. There are many unintended consequences that could come from this trend. Many of these fires in modernity are down to man's influence and or poor management of the forests both natural and man made, man made/planted forests are yet another mono crop where single species are raised for profit, and it is where profit comes in that many of the problems occur. The dry season creates the favorable conditions for the use and spread of fire, but starting a fire is the work of humans, either deliberately or by accident. Lack of controlled burn off, lack of clearing larger stands of undergrowth which is the fuel store to get larger fuel stores going, you know like when you start a fire with smaller kindling and paper dry tinger beneath that, this costs money to service, and the owners want more profit for doing less, need I say more. Quiet probably these fires are started , like the Californian fires a year ago , by the ET controllers to further their aims . Chopping down the rain forest for agribusiness would lead to public outcry. But burning down the rain forest, that's ok because they can blame the fires on the global warming hoax. Kill two birds with one stone. The farmers would not be doing it if the bankers were not paying them. This is just more of the globalist plan to turn the world into their playground. They hate the humanity , they hate nature, and they think they are chosen while we are cattle. Destroying the Borneo and Amazon rain-forests is the most significant human generated event to cause Global Warming on a continual basis. It is not CO2. Where are all the environmentalists? They receive funds from Globalists, including governments, to support the CO2 Hoax but when it comes to fighting real environmental damage they are silent. the rainforest topsoil is really poor of nutrients . In a matter of three years, when the fertilizing given by the ashes will end, the crop will begin to fail, while the erosion wind/water will set up immediately , because trees are no more. the land will be in dire need of fertilizers that are costly to produce again, or the landowners will be forced to sell the land to livestock farmers. meanwhile, the rainfall rate will drop. Because the rain in the rain forest is not coming from the ocean in the inner part of the continent... not at all. The rain comes form the ocean, and then is cycled many times from east to west by the trees. Remove the trees, and the rain will stop near the coast. Simply put, this is the dreaded combo of erosion/desertification. Have your nice desert, Brasil! It is all of your making! This seems not only a bad bargain, but a horrible bargain, to me.
