Paradise Lost: Homeless in Los Angeles - In the modern version being played out today on the streets of Los Angeles and almost every other major city in the state, tens of thousands of the homeles...
7 Signs worldwide Recession ahead, with Ron Paul
Rick Sanchez reports on the grim acknowledgment at G7 of fears over an oncoming global recession and lists the seven signs economists point to when they predict a recession in the months ahead. Then RT’s Peter Oliver reports on the downturn in confidence among German companies as cracks appear in the country’s economy. Then former congressman and presidential candidate Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) weighs in on who stands to lose most from the imminent recession and how inflation “subsidizes corporations, big banks and the welfare state.” Russia has denied two US senators entry into the country with a congressional delegation. They are accusing Russia of “isolating” itself but Russia says they never formerly applied for visas. A federal judge held a hearing on Tuesday for infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s many accusers to give their statements before dismissing the charges against him. Will Epstein’s “best friend” and recruiter Ghislaine Maxwell ever face justice? Plus, RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca joins Rick Sanchez to discuss her experiences in Hong Kong during the ongoing protests.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
