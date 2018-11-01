Harry Dent: Accept the Debt & Move On


No matter how much we stimulate the economy it’s just going to get weaker, says Harry Dent. Watch now to get his recap on the week’s financial news & why he thinks we’re at a critical point in markets.

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List