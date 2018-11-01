The accountant who blew the whistle on Bernie Madoff scheme is blowing the whistle again with a new report attacking GE accounting practices. Harry Markopolos releases report on GE’s accounting, claiming its cash situation is far worse than disclosed and GE needs to boost insurance reserves. In a 175-page report posted online, forensic accountant Harry Markopolos and his fraud team allege that GE is committing $38 billion in accounting fraud. Markopolos is an American former securities industry executive and an independent forensic accounting and financial fraud investigator. He discovered evidence over nine years that he said suggested that Bernard Madoff's wealth management business was a massive Ponzi scheme. This time It is the biggest, bigger than Enron and WorldCom combined, he wrote. “In fact, GE’s $38 Billion in accounting fraud amounts to over 40% of GE’s market capitalization, making it far more serious than either the Enron or WorldCom accounting frauds.” Markopolos is calling GE “GEnron,” because the company appears to be “using many of the same accounting tricks that Enron did.” At the center of his investigation are eight long-term care insurance deals that GE executed. The report alleges that the GE has been hiding “massive loss ratios” and “exponentially increasing dollar losses.” Shares of GE fell 7% Thursday. “These impending losses will destroy GE’s balance sheet, debt ratios and likely also violate debt covenants,” Markopolos wrote. “After we accounted for the $38 Billion in accounting fraud GE’s debt to equity ratio goes from the 3:1 ratio it reported at the end of the 2nd quarter 2019 to a woefully deficient 17:1.”








