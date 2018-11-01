India vs. Pakistan Open War -- Build up for WW3 - Clashes in the disputed Kashmir region on India’s Independence Day left five Indian soldiers and three Pakistani soldiers dead.These accidents could break ...
India vs. Pakistan Open War -- Build up for WW3
Clashes in the disputed Kashmir region on India’s Independence Day left five Indian soldiers and three Pakistani soldiers dead.These accidents could break out an open war between the two nuclear countries and even get other nuclear powers involved , as India is backed by the US while Pakistan is backed by China . A complete communications blackout and state of martial law has continued in the disputed Kashmir region . This could also be a move actually against China,by the Americans and their Indian allies . and the Pakistanis are just collateral damage. Kashmir is likely a tinderbox waiting for a spark. War is just a matter of time. Two nuclear powers in an armed conflict is the last thing mankind can afford . What feels slightly different about this one is that we are not talking about civilized westerners saber rattling, were talking about third world countries that could give a damn less flexing on each other and both sides actually care about honor. These people have serious issues with letting go. With Afghanistan in mind, US supporting Pakistan, Israel supporting India. US and Israel having beers once war starts. Oh one more. Russia supplying same weaponry to both. And China waiting for war to start so that it can take Kashmir like it took Aksai Chin. World War 3 doesn't start in the west, it starts in the middle east or southwest Asia. And just remember folks All wars are bankers' wars.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
