Autopsy Indicates Epstein Was Strangled, NOT Hanged - Epstein autopsy report points to strangulation more than hanging as Bill Clinton (his portrait at least) comes out of Epstein closet, dressed in the blue d...
Hong Kong Activist Leader Calls For A Run On Chinese Banks Tomorrow
Hong Kong Activist Leader Calls For A Run On Chinese Banks Tomorrow 29 years old Hong Kong Activist Leader Chen Haotian, met with reporters on Wednesday and called for everyone in Hong Kong to withdraw their money on the same day , namely tomorrow Friday August 16.The primary goal is Chinese banks, but he said other banks should also be targeted, otherwise Chinese banks can borrow money from other banks to solve problems. Funny how the Hong Kong protesters called for a run on the banks right after Trump delayed the tariffs and Xi refused to reciprocate by buying US farm goods. Of course this must just be a coincidence since we are told the Hong Kong protests are a natively grown and not run and financed by the CIA and MI6 movement . These Hong Kong students have created a violent situation. Trump and Hillary Clinton like that. But even if one applied the US laws on lawful protests and free speech, the moment violence erupts, the legitimate protest is over and law and order for the public safety must be restored and the violent criminal instigators arrested. Let's also remember that the violent attempt to overthrow the US Government is a Federal Crime; its not free political speech. Hong Kong and various other economic centers such as Macau were set up by Xi 's father years ago. Hong Kong was leased to the British with the understanding it would always be part of China. Hong Kong is self governing. The extradition law proposed by a Hong Kong politician was to prevent Hong Kong from harboring criminals that had come to Hong Kong avoiding prosecution for crimes committed in places like Beijing. Every state in the USA has extradition with all other states, otherwise, a murderer from New York could drive to Alabama and would never stand trial in New York for the murder. Legal procedure requires extradition. A crime committed in Beijing could not be prosecuted in Hong Kong under Hong Kong law because the crime was not committed in Hong Kong. Who would object to extradition laws? Just criminals. If a person committed a crime in Hong Kong they would be tried in Hong Kong. Extradition only applies to the long arm bringing a criminal back to the jurisdiction where the crime was committed for prosecution of the crime. This is universal law in all nations of the world that have provinces and states. The protests over extradition proposed by a Hong Kong politician has now turned violent probably due to Trump and CIA involvement. Once a protest turns violent and causes injury, it is no longer a protest. I doubt this kid has much sway with the Hong Kong public. At some point the typical Hong Kong resident will have enough of the disruption. My guess is Xi will show restraint and will quiet this down. Then he will gather up the rabble and arrest them for vandalism demanding they pay for the damage or go to jail. With 3.1 trillions reserve in US dollars the China have, I wonder how much the coin change those millennials have in their bank account can hurt the Chinese economy . wealthy Chinese already moved money to UK. no big impact to those gigantic Chinese banks which have trillions of US Dollars of asset. The smart one's have already done their run. And what if the run on the banks caused the Chinese to cash in the one plus trillion in bonds they hold !? Seriously, what would happen !? calling for a bank run on the U.S. big banks they would probably be guilty of structuring or "financial terrorism." And a visit from NSA is guaranteed . most Americans have no money in the bank ,anyway. they can run to the banks but can't do a bank run.
