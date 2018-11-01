Stocks Plunge After Trump Orders US Companies To Find Alternative to China




Anyone who was hoping for a quiet end to the week is currently having a panic attack, as first China announced new tariffs on the US, then Powell's J-Hole speech came and went, and then, as we expected, Trump responded to China's trade war escalation when in a barrage of 4 tweets he lashed out at Beijing, saying "We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them", and ordered "Our great American companies... to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List