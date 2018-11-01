Iran unveils new missile defence system, calls US talks 'useless'


Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled a new missile air defence system at a time of rising tension with the United States. Tehran says the domestically-built long-range system is more advanced than its Russian equivalent, the S-300. Al Jazeera's Assed Baig reports from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List