Iran unveils new missile defence system, calls US talks 'useless'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled a new missile air defence system at a time of rising tension with the United States. Tehran says the domestically-built long-range system is more advanced than its Russian equivalent, the S-300. Al Jazeera's Assed Baig reports from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.
