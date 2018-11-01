Israel & Epstein: George Galloway’s eyewitness account - Who was Robert Maxwell, bizarre death and proven links to Mossad still invite scrutiny? What has he to do with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein? Former U...
Stock Markets Plunge After Trump Orders US Companies To Find Alternative to China !!
President Trump said in a long tweet this morning : quote,Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop - it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! , end of quote . Both yields and stocks tumbled on this "unexpected" escalation . Trump is blaming China for the storm created by the Fed policies . It is like the husband who spends his money on hookers and then gets on a fight on purpose so he can get home and say he was robbed . This administration does not understand global trade. The supply chain simply cannot be changed to the USA, Vietnam, or elsewhere over the short or midterm. In fact if possible at all it will take many years. Trump vowed revenge on China. But what about the promise to make America great again! No, this will have to be postponed,revenge on China is a sacred and paramount matter, especially when you consider Who made China strong. In order the re-industrialize, you need skilled machinists and toolmakers which are all but dead or retired. Skilled burger flippers and Starbucks baristas do not make an industrialized nation. While Trump rages against the Chinese ,the oligarchs who are in fact responsible for the deindustrialisation of the USA laugh their guts off . Wall Street loved every second of offshoring , and the CEOs made out like bandits. And where is Trump going to transfer production ? To Taiwan! So that is what he hinted. To move factories from China to Taiwan. Brilliant ! Tariffs are just another way of taxing the Americans . Collecting taxes and handing it out to everybody and his corporate brothers is Trump's ultimate tactic. Trump wants More Socialist Welfare for the Globalist . The tariffs are free money for the government to fund their overspending. The middle class pays the bill. China taking jobs . Why did not he go after the CEOs who issue the directives to make the stuff there. There are no independent Chinese companies subverting our markets. The sell-out of the US happened long ago by CEOs and bankers hiding in the shadows. The politicians also helped. Every administration for the last 30-40 years knew what China's plans were and many of our politicians helped the CEOs and Wall Street bankers sellout manufacturing to China. Unfair trade practices' is just a talking point. The US has been printing US Dollar as payment for all the work and all the goods China has sent to the US. That's a deal the US made to live on easy street while China took all the dirty jobs and heavy pollution from heavy industries. Now that the drawbacks are evident the US comes crying they don't like the deal anymore. Ask Ross Perot, he knew how it would all play out. But the US elites wanted to send the jobs out of the country to save on wages and to profit from butchering the US companies they sold down river. Since then CEO wages have increased hundreds of times while working wages have remained more or less stagnant. America has mistreated China in so many ways over the years and benefited greatly from our relationship with China. China is one of our best Competitors in the world. Free markets require competition. You can't have free markets without competition. So why do we want to totally crush and eliminate our best Competitor in the FREE MARKET of the world? How many illegal and immoral wars and bombings and military coups and black ops has USA been involved with throughout the world ? And how many wars has China started ? USA needs to look in the mirror and fix our OVER BLOATED OVER SPENDING OVER TAXING OVER REACHING NANNY STATE IMMORAL ILLEGAL WAR MONGERING GOVERNMENT . What we really need is a revolution from within. Not a WAR with a mostly peaceful and friendly COMPETITOR. CHINA is not our ENEMY. Our own BIG FAT GOVERNMENT is our Biggest Enemy. Ever heard of DEEP STATE? MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX? PRISON INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX? Americans should be standing up and bringing a total restructuring of our Government, not supporting an IDIOTIC trade war with Communist China . so what do you think about Trump's trade wars escalation against China ? let us know in the comments section below .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (208)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: US vs. China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - im Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s China strateg...
-
Outlook for emerging markets & more | Marc Faber to ET NOW | Exclusive - Marc Faber, editor and publisher of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report speaks to Nikunj Dalmia about the prospects of a rescission, outlook for emerging markets...
-
DEBATE -- The Tangle in Taipei with Arthur Hayes and Nouriel Roubini - The Tangle in Taipei at the Asia Blockchain Summit 2019... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full s...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment