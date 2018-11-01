Stock Markets Plunge After Trump Orders US Companies To Find Alternative to China !! - President Trump said in a long tweet this morning : quote,Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen...
Jesse Ventura: “America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is shameful.”
Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about how the U.S. / China trade war is affecting Wall Street. They also reveal efforts inside the White House to allow Saudi Arabia to ignore the rules of the Atomic Energy Act in a proposed deal to transfer American nuclear technology to the Kingdom. Professor Richard Wolff breaks down how the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods will impact average Americans.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (211)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: US vs. China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - im Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s China strateg...
-
Outlook for emerging markets & more | Marc Faber to ET NOW | Exclusive - Marc Faber, editor and publisher of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report speaks to Nikunj Dalmia about the prospects of a rescission, outlook for emerging markets...
-
DEBATE -- The Tangle in Taipei with Arthur Hayes and Nouriel Roubini - The Tangle in Taipei at the Asia Blockchain Summit 2019... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full s...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment