Jesse Ventura: “America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is shameful.”









Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about how the U.S. / China trade war is affecting Wall Street. They also reveal efforts inside the White House to allow Saudi Arabia to ignore the rules of the Atomic Energy Act in a proposed deal to transfer American nuclear technology to the Kingdom. Professor Richard Wolff breaks down how the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods will impact average Americans.










