Saudi Arabia Vs. Iran -- WWW 3 Scenario-- Road towards World War III
Can Saudi Arabia and Iran start world war 3 ! . War fears surge this last July as US sends hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia amid Iran tensions . In May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that despite tensions over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Washington was selling $8.1billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia: "These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Washington and Riyadh have long been key allies with King Fahd approving 543,000 American troops being sent into the country during the Gulf War. Riyadh and Tehran currently have no diplomatic relations following an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran by mobsters and the execution of Shia cleric Sheikh Alnimr in Riyadh at the beginning of 2016. Tehran, which is governed under a Shiite theocracy as opposed to Riyadh’s Sunnite theocracy began to openly attack Riyadh and the legitimacy of the Al Saud family following the Islamic Revolution. The two have been considered to have spent four decades engaged in proxy conflicts with major proxy locations being Yemen, Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Nigeria. These Middle East countries are not after each other’s oil, but there are still many things they cannot agree on, including Shia vs Sunni and Arabs vs Persians. Both have extremely power-focused government structure and follow very old traditions. Saudi Arabia promotes the hard-line ideal Islamic ideal Wahhabism. Iranians consider Saudis as fanatics, while the latter see the former as kafirs (infidel). Both are involved in several Middle East conflicts. So in case of a war between these tow countries ,who would be involved? Many nations and military groups in the Middle East. While the main war isn’t that large, the numerous military and paramilitary factions involved will cause total breakdown of the Persian Gulf, just like in Syria. It is also likely that USA and Russia would intervene on Saudi and Iran’s behalf, respectively. Why they would go at each other ? With Yemen finally secured (to the relief of every people living there), Saudi Arabia becomes emboldened by their success. Calling for another Arab alliance, they launch a military campaign to topple Ali Khamenei’s regime. Saudi Arabia has the third largest military budget in the world. It’s also a dictatorship, and one of the really bad ones. The rhetoric that comes out of it is just as bellicose as what we’re used to from the atomic loon North Korea. The Saudis hate many things, but they hate Iran above all. Iran is recovering from their own silly little atomic loon. They have Turkish-level potential, but suffered a lot from bad politics and war. Now that Iraq is quite literally out of the picture, they should become quite a power.And that's a thought that makes every Saudi royal blood boil. Most military experts see the conflict as a proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia – supported by the US – on one side and Shia Muslim Iran – backed by Russia – on the other. The civil war in Yemen is also a victim of the new power struggle for control of the Middle East – which dates back to the death of Muhammed in 632 AD. But the new Cold War – which some claim involved Saudi Arabia arming ISIS and Iran backing militants such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen – would turn searing hot if Saudi troops met the Iranian Army on the battlefield. The US fears Saudi Arabia may have obtained – or tried to obtain – nuclear weapons for an final battle with its centuries-old enemy. The proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran is now in a rapid state of escalation. The ongoing conflict, widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, could become even more volatile in the wake of a missile fired at Riyadh . The attempted attack, which was intercepted mid-air over the south of the Saudi capital, targeted Saudi leaders in a royal palace. Previous attacks have led the Saudis to accuse Iran of acts of war, as Tehran has backed the Houthi rebels and is accused of supplying their missiles. SAUDI Arabia warned “no Arab capital is safe from Iran’s aggression” during a meeting of Arab League nations in Cairo. The Arab League issued a statement saying it will not declare war on Iran at the moment. It read: “We are not declaring war on Iran at this stage. “We have not taken a decision to ask the Security Council to meet, but we are just briefing the council and maybe the next stage would be for us to meet and call for a Security Council meeting and submit a draft Arab resolution against Iran.” from its side Israel has made no secret of its distaste for Iran’s provocations after a senior Israeli commander suggested that working with Saudi Arabia could be the key to countering the threat imposed by the nation. Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot said: “We are ready to exchange experiences with moderate Arab countries and exchange intelligence to confront Iran. “We are ready to share information if necessary. “There are many common interests between us and them.” The General added that Israel had “no intention” of attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon, but warned he wouldn’t accept the group’s military build up becoming “a strategic threat”. Hezbollah is a fundamental part of the coalition government in Lebanon . Iran is also using Iraq as a proxy to the nation thanks to political and religious ties. Saudi Arabia doesn’t stand much of a chance in a war against Iran, billions of petrodollars or not. But all it takes is enough royals in denial about this fact and we’ll have a war. The USA would thoroughly condemn the move, but would also commit everything they have on the side of Saudi Arabia. Because oil. Now it’s Iran that doesn’t stand a chance. Except Iran is allied with Russia and China. And there you have it . world war 3 .A very plausible scenario for a devastating world war . so what do you think . is a war between these two middle eastern countries possible ! and can it spill over to become a generalized world war ! please share with us your thoughts in the comments section below . thank you .
