Top 10 Signs we are entering a Recession - The world economy has never faced a more perilous situation. While many have just started to debate whether a recession will start in 2019 or 2020, very fe...
Forget Great Depression, the Greatest Ever is Coming Says Gerald Celente
The global economy is about to collapse into a depression worse than that of the 1930s, and its roots are deeper than trade wars, this according to Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal. “It’s one big scam, it’s ready to blow apart, it has almost nothing to do with trade wars and tariffs,” Celente told Kitco News. The “Greatest Depression,” as Celente calls it, will likely strike after the 2020 presidential election, he said.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
