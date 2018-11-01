Forget Great Depression, the Greatest Ever is Coming Says Gerald Celente



The global economy is about to collapse into a depression worse than that of the 1930s, and its roots are deeper than trade wars, this according to Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal. “It’s one big scam, it’s ready to blow apart, it has almost nothing to do with trade wars and tariffs,” Celente told Kitco News. The “Greatest Depression,” as Celente calls it, will likely strike after the 2020 presidential election, he said.
















