JIM RICKARDS Warning 🔴 The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In 15 Aug, 2019
Ron Paul: US turning more fascist than socialist
Former Presidential candidate and Congressman Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) joins Rick Sanchez to talk about the creep of “socialistic corporatism,” the retreat of voluntarism and free market principles and Americans’ capitulation to elites who “have run roughshod over us.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
