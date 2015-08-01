Billions Lost !! The U.S. Economy Is In Financial Crisis Mode Now - More Confirmation For Recession - Numerous are the alert signals, from the United States from different sectors. You can see warning signs of instability in this video. The Global Economic ...
Catherine Austin Fitts - Inflation & Conflicts are Big Risks
Investment advisor and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts says we face multiple risks such as “Inflation that is averaging 10% nationally.” The cost of money is another big risk as the “the little guy has a credit card charging 17%, and big banks can borrow from the Fed at 2%.” Another risk is “healthcare freedom.” Even the quality of the food you eat is a growing risk because of deregulation voted in by Congress. Finally, there is risk of conflict both domestically and abroad. Will the U.S. dollar maintain its role as the reserve currency? Fitts has long said, “That is a military question.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
