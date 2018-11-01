The Global Economy is Melting Down - Worst Day of 2019 on Wall Street as Major Indices Fall 3% . Traders See a looming Recession Ahead Due to Inverted Yield Curve as Interest Rates on Short-Te...
Peter Schiff : #Trump won't be Reelected in 2020
Donald Trump is unlikely to win the next election said Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital as The U.S. economy is heading into a free fall that will be worse than the Great Recession of 2008. The economic forecaster is predicting the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to zero and launch quantitative easing, a monetary policy where the central bank purchases Treasuries from financial institutions to stimulate the economy. but this time he says that Trump might not be reelected . “The dollar is going to go through the floor and it’s going to take the bond market with it and the next crisis, it’s not subprime mortgages, it’s going to be in the Treasury market,” Peter told fox business on Wednesday. “There’s no way out and it’s a political disaster for Trump because the recession is going to start before he finishes this term, which means he won’t have a second term” Schiff added. "It’s a bubble. Powell doesn’t seem to understand that. He seems to think the economy is doing OK. It’s not. The economy today is in worse shape than it was before it collapsed in 2008. The Fed inflated a much bigger bubble this time than it did last time. And yes, the longer we succeed in kicking the can down the road, the greater the imbalances grow as a result of this bubble, and the more painful it is when the air comes out. And that’s what’s going to happen. And what’s going to be so much worse about the coming recession is that it’s going to be inflationary. We’re going to have stagflation except it’s going to be a recession, not just stagnation, and the inflation rate is going to be far higher than it was the last time we had stagflation, which was in the 1970s."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
