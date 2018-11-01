THE FINANCIAL CRISIS IS HERE! Dow Plummets, Yield Curve Inverts First Time Since 2007 - THE FINANCIAL CRISIS IS HERE! Dow Plummets, Yield Curve Inverts First Time Since 2007 Jeff Berwick walk and talk from Barcelona, Spain. It looks like the s...
Trump wants to Buy Greenland - Greenland says No Thank you !!
At a dinner with associates last spring, two Wall Street Journal sources said Trump recounted that someone had told him at a roundtable that Denmark was having financial trouble over its assistance to Greenland, and suggested that he should consider buying the island “What do you guys think about that?” Trump asked the room, the person said. “Do you think it would work?” Greenland is a self-ruling part of the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of about 56,000. Incidentally, President Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to Denmark early next month, and, although the visit is unrelated, the people of Greenland have been joking that Trump is coming to see about buying their island. Greenland’s foreign minister has responded to reports that US President Donald Trump discussed purchasing the autonomous Danish territory, remarking that the island wasn’t for sale, Reuters reports. “We are open for business but we’re not for sale,” Ane Lone Bagger told the news outlet. Trump half-jokingly suggested to his advisers that the United States consider purchasing Greenland from Denmark, the Wall Street Journal reported. The president apparently sees the resource-rich territory as prime real estate, but the Danes appear to be less than excited about the potential deal. “It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season,” former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter. “If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, Foreign Affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation. Great, now every country bordering on insolvency's gonna start looking at Mr. Trump to buy their distressed properties and may be call it Trumpland . Why not , Just fire up the printer. Does it really cost anything ! But if they want to be paid in gold instead . that's a real problem . Let’s Make Greenland Great Again!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
