The Global Economy is Melting Down - Worst Day of 2019 on Wall Street as Major Indices Fall 3% . Traders See a looming Recession Ahead Due to Inverted Yield Curve as Interest Rates on Short-Te...
Beneath the Epstein media spectacle, a human rights crisis in U.S. jails
The circumstances surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein have reignited interest around the conditions of pretrial detainees in the Manhattan Correctional Center in New York. "People held at MCC have filed legal motions for years talking about these conditions," says Jeanne Theoharis, professor of political science at Brooklyn College. "The DOJ knew. U.S. attorneys knew. Judges knew. And either they turned the other way, or they allowed it." Theoharis hopes that the Epstein story will shine a light on conditions at MCC to bring about meaningful reform.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
