Max Keiser Report: ‘Those people’
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Bernie Sanders taking a trip to Canada to make a point about predatory pharmaceutical prices in America. They also discuss Democratic leaning media sorts continuing to talk about ‘those people,’ the ‘deplorables’ who voted for Trump. In the second half, Max continues his talk with Marshall Auerback, Research Associate at Levy Institute, about the various economic policies being proposed by Democratic candidates for president: from reparations to drastic cuts to the military to a Teddy Roosevelt-styled trust-busting plan.
