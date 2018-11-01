Benjamin Fulford :Will there be a sudden, earth-shattering “event” like so many predict. - Will there be a sudden, earth-shattering “event” like so many predict. By Benjamin Fulford . For thousands of years, monotheism has predicted some sort of ...
Jeffrey Epstein Death !? More Questions Than Answers !!
Did Jeffrey Epstein commit suicide or was he murdered . This is a question that is being debated by millions of Americans right now, and without a doubt this is the biggest story of this news cycle. Unfortunately, the mainstream media is already dropping the ball. Instead of going wherever the evidence leads them, there already seems to be a tremendous effort to marginalize any explanations for his death other than “suicide”. The mainstream media has failed to ask the following obvious questions. 1) Why has Ghislaine Maxwell not been charged with crimes. - From multiple sources, she must know just as much as Epstein and have been just as involved in the "trafficking" operation. 2) Why haven't his island and New Mexico ranch been searched. - If this was an "international trafficking" operation, the "trafficking" was happening at these places, properties that couldn't be more isolated. 3) Why haven't his other accomplices been charged with any crimes, (There are at least five of these people). 4) Are investigators questioning all of the many Epstein/Maxwell "associates" who utilized their "services." 5) Who was being paid to "look the other way" in the Virgin Islands and New Mexico and Palm Beach. 6) What did the FBI/CIA/NSA know about this "trafficking operation" and when did they know it, And why did they do nothing to stop it. 7) Where did Epstein get all his money. 8) Why so few charges. Why not obstruction of justice charges, wire fraud, committing a criminal enterprise across state and national borders, etc... 9) Why no questioning of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson, George Mitchell and other named white shoe boyz . 10) Why not more focus on the Florida State prosecutor and Palm Beach Sherrif Department. 11) Why did multiple mainstream journalism organizations spike stories on Epstein .For example, the chief of police in Palm Beach said he spoke to many reporters about his concerns, and none of these reporters or their news organizations ended up running stories - except for The Miami Herald. Basically, are authorities actually conducting a full and comprehensive (and legitimate) investigations, are they really following every lead, questioning every person who was involved? It was interesting that Mainstream media would come up with the suicide excuse, and do it before an autopsy was ever conducted, and never explained in what manner he supposedly committed suicide. If Mainstream media had true investigative reporting, then these questions would have been immediately answered. But, Mainstream media doesn't, and they are only echoing what they have been told to echo, hoping the public is stupid and gullible enough to buy off on it. Narcissists don't commit suicide. They fear the world would end since the rest of us only exist to fill out their reality. So if it is impossible to hang himself, and indeed he didn't, but he might have killed himself some other way, why lie about how he died in the first place? If he self strangulated, choke it out, if he beat himself to death, give us a break, if he self garroted, open up, if he used a prison fabricated bow and arrow, shoot us the truth. The sad reality is... in a week this will all go away and the elite can get back to molesting children and breaking the world in peace. There will NOT BE A SINGLE ARREST MADE of any of the powerful people named. That would be "vindictive and petty," you know, the same reason they didn't charge Comey. Even though his admitted crimes are far worse than even Cohens. The Mainstream media is an instrument of the Deep State. The Deep State says its suicide so its suicide. Case closed. They have people to protect. And Just like the death of Osama Bin Laden, you will never see the corpse of Epstein confirming that he is actually dead. That way people will endlessly discuss what 'could' have happened, meanwhile the people that should be investigated will be forgotten in time, which is exactly what they want. The Big question now is What will Trump the Swamp Bear do !
