Jesse Ventura: “Never let the government put you under surveillance.” - Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about a new partnership between Amazon’s home security company, Ring, and hundreds of American police depart...
Max Keiser Report: Losing Money in Every Single Asset Class
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the synchronized markets causing pension fund managers to lose money in every single asset class. As trillions and trillions of freshly minted fiat money sloshes around the financial system looking for any return, Japan’s pension fund manager warns this time is different. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about gold markets and how negative interest rates, hyperinflating at the rate of $1 trillion per week, will impact fiat currencies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
