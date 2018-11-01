Jesse Ventura: “Never let the government put you under surveillance.”



Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos talk about a new partnership between Amazon’s home security company, Ring, and hundreds of American police departments. The deal allows police to gain access to consumers’ surveillance footage without a warrant. Author Brett Favaro shares tips on how to be a climate change hero.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List