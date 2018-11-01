Jack Ma and Elon Musk debate on AI’s risks, Mars, and how humans can secure the future - Elon Musk: The thing about Mars is that it's important for us to take the sort of action that is most likely to continue consciousness into the future. We ...
Jack Ma and Elon Musk debate on AI’s risks, Mars, and how humans can secure the future
Elon Musk: The thing about Mars is that it's important for us to take the sort of action that is most likely to continue consciousness into the future. We should not take it for granted that consciousness will continue. Among the sets of actions we can take that are likely to increase the scope and scale of consciousness (so that we are better able to understand the nature of the universe) – one of those actions is to become a multi-planet species, or to ensure that life is multi-planetary. This is the first time in the 4.5 billion years history of the Earth that it is possible to extend life beyond Earth. And less than one percent of resources should dedicated to making life multi-planetary. Jack Ma: I admire your courage to explore Mars, but I admire a lot of people spending (making) their efforts improving the Earth. How can we make the world more sustainable? People are spending more time on Earth thinking about how long the civilization of the human beings will be. We can only live for 100 years. So we cannot solve all the problems for the future, but we have to be responsible about the future. By AI, when human beings understand ourselves better, then we can improve the world better. What I am excited about AI is that they understand people. We need a hero like you (to explore Mars). But we need heroes like us working hard on the Earth improving things every day.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (274)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
Marc Faber : #Trump Changes his mind 5 times a day he is desperate to get reelected in 2020 . - In a recent interview with the economic times of India , Doctor Marc Faber, Editor of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report talked about what he thinks of Trump , ...
-
DEBATE -- The Tangle in Taipei with Arthur Hayes and Nouriel Roubini - The Tangle in Taipei at the Asia Blockchain Summit 2019... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full s...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment