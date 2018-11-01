Gerald Celente - Mad Dog Mattis, a Presstitute's Hero


Just remember, the Great Depression started in October of 29. No one seems to correlate the roaring 20s to the immediate implosion of the economy. It’s clear we are there again 90 years later.

















