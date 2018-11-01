How will Australia and others deal with the rise of China as a new superpower? - Recently federal coalition MP Andrew Hastie ruffled feathers when he warned that Australia should have open eyes about the potential threat China could pos...
How will Australia and others deal with the rise of China as a new superpower?
Recently federal coalition MP Andrew Hastie ruffled feathers when he warned that Australia should have open eyes about the potential threat China could pose. So, how will Australia and other countries deal with China as a new economic and military superpower?
