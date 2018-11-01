China ready for The No Deal Scenario !! - Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the nationalist state owned Chinese newspaper Global Times, tweeted moments ago that China is making arrangements on scenario ...
Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the nationalist state owned Chinese newspaper Global Times, tweeted moments ago that China is making arrangements on scenario of no deal ,saying : "As for Washington's threat to link trade talks with the situation in Hong Kong, what I heard on various occasions is scorn on this idea. China is making arrangements on scenario of no deal. The deterrence of the US not signing the deal on China is close to zero." End of Quote . Most of china's exports currently go to Europe and Asia, and their New Silk Road will open up the markets in central Asia. Eurasia is a 4.5 billion people market, it dwarfs the US market. Anyone who thinks China won't be fine without us is dreaming . The thing is, we need china's products here.But they don't need American products. The entire global market for US products is in jeopardy. Look at Apple. Huawei just surpassed them in global sales and Huawei phones are rare in the USA .Their markets are the entire globe . China wants to preserve the status quo. Either do trade with China on their terms, or do not trade at all. Very simple. Which is why Washington is having such a hard time understanding. For China, No deal has always been the real deal . China is ready to go its own way. Anyone who is in touch with reality knows that China will benefit overall, short term and long term, in not selling stuff to the US in exchange for rapidly depreciating US dollars, especially when the surplus is recycled into US treasure notes or bonds. It simply makes no sound political, financial & economic sense to yield to Trump's wildly absurd demands at this point. The US is on path to a full blown recession. Even Trump knows it, as otherwise he won't be bragging as usual about "the strongest economy in US history" and at the same time advocating interest rate cuts at under 3% and wanting to start Quantitative Easing . For YEARS Trump and the alt-right alt-press decried Quantitative Easing , made fun of it . called it evil. Now they are supporting it. this tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about the USA now . Babylon is quite fallen .Realizing you are neither exceptional or indispensable is a hard pill to swallow. America just lost another war they started but cannot admit it to themselves. I'm no fan of China per se but a blind man can feel it with a stick.
