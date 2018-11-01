Gerald Celente Warns : Prepare for The Greatest Depression in American History - In his latest Trends Journal , Trends Seer Gerald Celente was very vocal about why the american people need to be prepared for what's coming . “The world w...
Gerald Celente Warns : Prepare for The Greatest Depression in American History
In his latest Trends Journal , Trends Seer Gerald Celente was very vocal about why the american people need to be prepared for what's coming . “The world will witness the worst economic downturn in modern history” Celente warned. “I urge people to prepare now so they may create opportunities to prevail and prosper during this unprecedented economic meltdown. Those who fail to do so, big and small, rich and middle class, will lose their businesses, their jobs, their homes… and even their lives, as the Greatest Depression sinks them into deep depression. “It will be too late to React when the Greatest Depression strikes” Celente warns. “Those who Proact and Prepare now will Prosper and Prevail when economic terror strikes”. Gerald Celente is absolutely right in his analysis , we are definitely headed to a depression never seen before in american history . Even Wall Street is Bracing for a Recession . Deutsche Bank recently started the biggest Wall Street cull of personnel since the collapse of Lehman, and ultimately plans to layoff some 18,000 bankers as it shrinks its trading business. Citigroup also recently announced a round of layoffs, as did HSBC. But perhaps the most glaring sign that Wall Street is already bracing for a recession can be found on the bottom rung of the investment-banking latter. JP Morgan is only planning to extend full-time offers to 20% of its summer associates, the lowest percentage in recent memory. Some groups reportedly gave out zero offers. The bank is also giving out fewer than expected full-time offers to analysts at the end of their two-year program - around 50% or 60%. For those who are hoping to start a career in finance, there probably hasn't been a worse time to do that since 2009. As the deflationary cycle that is gathering momentum now will crush the global economy . Global debt has surged since 2008, to levels that should frighten any sane investor because debt has always had consequences. Much of the massive debt load hanging above our heads in 2008 has not receded or gone away it has merely been transferred to the public sector where those in charge of such things feel it is more benign. By a series of off-book and backdoor transactions, those in charge have transferred the banks loses onto the shoulders of the people, however, shifting the liability from one sector to another does not alleviate the problem. Massive World Central Bank intervention to prop up the failing global financial corrupt system is on its way. Expect more currency manipulation and printing in an effort to stabilize world bond and share markets while try to protect all financial paper trash by short selling paper Gold. Hedging by investing in commodities Gold, Oil ,Silver,Real Estate, Farm Land and other tangible assets is the way to go in this Global financial mess. Everything will be sacrificed to protect the stock markets and banks worldwide . Working and middle class people do not mean a damn thing to the Central Banks and the 1 percent. Welcome to the currency wars kickoff Ladies and Gentlemen ! 1st there is trade war 2nd there is currency war 3rd there blood war . And just like World War 2 we have the pacific trade war and were getting ready to open the eastern front with the EU and Germany. It's going to be quite a roller coaster ride my friends , please keep your hands and arms and gold inside the car at all times!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (65)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment