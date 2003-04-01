Gerald Celente Warns : Prepare for The Greatest Depression in American History - In his latest Trends Journal , Trends Seer Gerald Celente was very vocal about why the american people need to be prepared for what's coming . “The world w...
Iran Warns it is Ready for The Mother of All Wars - Build Up for WW3 !!
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV , that The War with Iran is The Mother of all wars. Warning once again that Iran will close down all shipping in the straight of Hormuz in the case of war . Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz. The flurry of attacks has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Fears of war between the United States and Iran have intensified after a US drone was shot down by Iranian forces.Tensions have been rising between the two countries since last year when Trump decided to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action . Forty years after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, relations between the United States and Iran are as tense as they have ever been. As Iran advances its nuclear program and trains proxy forces throughout the Middle East, the potential for conflict continues to increase. Iran has pursued a nuclear program since at least 1957, with varying degrees of success. By the late 1980s during a brutal war with Iraq, Iran decided to develop nuclear weapons to ensure its security and, consequently, Iran pursued nuclear agreements with China and Russia throughout the 1990s to support its ongoing research into the development of nuclear weapons. Under growing scrutiny and international pressure, in 2003-04 Iran agreed to terminate its nuclear weapons program, insisting only that it maintain its nuclear centrifuges for nuclear energy. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discovered and exposed that Iran had continued to pursue nuclear weapons later in 2003 and a coalition of countries known as the P5+1—the United States, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom—began a series of negotiations in an effort to constrain Iran’s nuclear program and prevent the development of nuclear weapons. To encourage Iran to cease uranium enrichment and come to the negotiating table, the UN Security Council imposed economic sanctions on Iran in 2006. The sanctions resulted in 20 percent domestic unemployment and a severe contraction of Iran’s gross domestic product, which in part enabled Hassan Rouhani to win Iran’s presidential election in 2013—he campaigned on promises to lift sanctions and restore the economy. A worsening conflict with Iran would have significant economic, political, and security implications for the United States. Should the United States and Iran engage in military conflict, Iran could attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which 30 percent of the world’s oil flows, which would raise oil prices globally. Moreover, the United States risks isolating itself from already beleaguered allies: in June 2019, NATO refused to commit to working with the United States to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. A U.S.-Iran confrontation could trigger an escalation of proxy warfare in countries like Syria and Yemen, or an increase in Iranian missile strikes targeting the seventy thousand U.S. troops in the Middle East. Here at The Atlantis Report we believe that trump created his own Iran problems by breaking the international agreement with Iran, as the saying goes you break it you bought it. Iran was complying every year the agreement was in place, including as determined by the current Trump administration . Now Trump is pressuring Iran to restart their nuclear weapons program. If Iran feels that there is more to gained by having a nuclear deterrent than there is to lose by doing so they will build bombs. The Iran Nuclear Deal gave Iran an incentive to not build weapons and gave the world a way to verify that they were not. Now we have no deal, Iran is stepping up uranium enrichment, and we run the risk of a war . After the Iran Nuclear Deal with China, USA, Russia, France, Germany, UK etc. was successfully implemented, Trump sabotaged it by re-introducing and re-imposing sanctions, even though Iran was following all provisions of the agreement. The multinational agreement states, in Section 26 , the United States will refrain from imposing new sanctions. Iran has stated that it will treat such a re-introduction or re-imposition of the sanctions as grounds to cease performing its commitments under this Iran Nuclear Deal in whole or in part . That Iran has re-instituted some tests is consistent with the terms stipulated in the agreement. I put this out just to make clear the party that broke and continues to break the agreement ,is Trump in the name of the USA and not Iran . Trump is "advised" by the same war mongers who lied us into the Iraq War. Unfortunately we The Americans we will be left cleaning up after this imbecile for years . for decades to come. Just as we are still paying for and trying to extricate ourselves from the lies and idiocy of W Bush. Every day, the global community gets closer to finding ways around Trump's vindictive and ill-advised sanctions. Every day, the global community builds toward a monetary system that will by-pass US sanctions. Every day, China, India and others import Iranian oil. Every day the hate-filled warmongers who lied us into a disaster in Iraq continue to weave more lies. Every day, their toadies fill the media with more warmongering, half-truths, lies and distortions. As I noted, Trump is "advised" by the same war mongers who lied us into the Iraq War. Get rid of Bolton and Pompeo ! That's how you solve the problem.
