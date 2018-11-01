Is China Weaponizing Its Currency? - The US and China are in a trade war and China is weaponizing its currency to fight back. But who will be the real loser? American businesses and farmers? O...
Dow tumbles 800 Pts -- Economic Collapse 2019 - Stock Market Crash
On Wednesday, Wall Street had its worst session of the year, the Dow is down nearly 800 points. And European indices fell. They appeared to be recovering on Thursday when they opened . The inversion of the yield curve in the United States fuels these fears, because it is perceived as heralding recessions. It means that it is more expensive to borrow in the short term than in the long term. Such a phenomenon preceded each of the last nine recessions . The panic that is gaining the major financial markets reflects a growing concern over global growth. Crude oil tumbled 4 percent on weak global demand and rising crude stockpiles. China reported weak data for July, with industrial output down, falling to its lowest level in 17-years and retail sales, the juice that keeps the Chinese economy growing, came in at 7.6 percent, sharply down from 9.8 percent in June. The UK is teetering on recession and its pound is plunging. Germany, the Eurozone's economic powerhouse, saw its Gross Domestic Product shrink between April and June, adding fuel to the recession fears already spreading throughout Europe. The Argentine stock market crashed nearly 40 percent this week. Political unrest isn’t helping, either. Hong Kong protests and the crash of the Argentine peso are hurting investor sentiment. When things deteriorate quickly investors seek safety, because it’s tough to judge quickly whether any company has exposure to one unexpected event. The Argentine peso is down almost 25% week to date. That is unheard of for currency markets, which usually move a fraction of a percent a day. investors have many choices on which risk worries them most. And the Dow Keeps Falling Because There Are Too Many Risks to Choose From . Investor Peter Schiff warns that the World Will Drown In An Ocean Of Inflation and Gold Is Going Ballistic . This economy is fundamentally broken and has been since the financial crisis. Zero Interest Rates , Negative Interest Rates , and QE only exacerbated the situation in the long-run.
