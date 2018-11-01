The Epstein Mystery - by Paul Craig Robert - I appreciate my readers’ confidence in me. However, I cannot clear up the Epstein matter for you. Perhaps I can help you to think about it in a careful way...
Epstein: Gateway to the Global Cesspit by David Icke who has been exposing elite paedophiles
It's too messy to be a inside murder job. Took off suicide watch by who? Cameras not working? "attempted suicide" three weeks ago? All those things are distractions which are working. Epstein has been at the centre of this for years. Off course he had many, many insurances on himself. He's on a island somewhere..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
