Epstein: Gateway to the Global Cesspit by David Icke who has been exposing elite paedophiles











It's too messy to be a inside murder job. Took off suicide watch by who? Cameras not working? "attempted suicide" three weeks ago? All those things are distractions which are working. Epstein has been at the centre of this for years. Off course he had many, many insurances on himself. He's on a island somewhere..







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List