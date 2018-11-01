Is China Weaponizing Its Currency?




The US and China are in a trade war and China is weaponizing its currency to fight back. But who will be the real loser? American businesses and farmers? Or Chinese companies and real estate developers?




















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List