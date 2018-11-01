India vs Pakistan War could become Nuclear -- Build up to WW3 - In a dramatic escalation ,India decided to scrap special status for Kashmir a step Pakistan calls illegal India's Hindu nationalist-led government has used...
CIA Caught Red Handed in Hong Kong Protests !!
CIA was Caught RED HANDED again after a Photo was published by the Hong Kong newspaper Takungpao showing a meeting between Ms Julie Eadeh, political unit chief of the US consulate-general in Hong Kong and members of the political party Demosisto - including prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong . China on Thursday urgently summoned senior officials from the US consulate general in Hong Kong and lodged stern representations over the contact between US consulate officials and Hong Kong secessionist forces. Officials from Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong have demanded the US consulate general clarify the contact while expressing strong discontent and resolute opposition to the interference by the diplomat. In a statement released on Thursday, the commissioner's office also urged officials from the US consulate general to draw a clear line with Hong Kong secessionist forces, stop sending wrong signals to the radical protesters indulged in violence and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs. "Do not go too far on the wrong path," it warned. Why is it that the US cannot keep their goddamn noses the hell out of everyone's business? We can imagine how US officials would react if Chinese or Russian diplomats were photographed meeting with American anti-government protesters at a moment of serious unrest in US cities. The disturbance in Hong Kong has arisen out of organic issues between Hong Kong citizens and China, it is their business , not ours . The US is simply unable to keep its snout out of other peoples business and would deem it as wasteful not to try and get some China destabilization mileage out of the situation. All they will succeed at doing is embarrassing themselves further ,if that is possible, the embarrassment meter is probably maxed out and discrediting any legitimate grievances the people of Hong Kong have. Julie Eadeh is to Hong Kong as Victoria Nuland is to the Ukraine coup. The Bureau of Diplomatic Security is doing the same thing in Moscow right NOW, trying to overthrow PUTIN. This is unbelievable! If they can't rule the world, they truly plan on blowing the whole place up. The good news is everyone is on to the con game and they've become terrible at it. intelligence doesn't mean what they do is intelligent .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (77)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment