Max Keiser : Monopoly Crisis and Negative Yielding Debt



In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss America’s monopoly crisis hitting the military, and Huawei’s superiority in 5G is the canary in the monopoly coal mine. They also discuss the white collar criminal defense lawyers getting laid off as prosecutions plunge. In the second half, Max talks to Marshall Auerback, Research Associate at Levy Institute, about negative yielding debt, how big it can grow, and the problem with Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a solution to the problems in our economy.














