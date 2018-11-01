India vs Pakistan War could become Nuclear -- Build up to WW3 - In a dramatic escalation ,India decided to scrap special status for Kashmir a step Pakistan calls illegal India's Hindu nationalist-led government has used...
India vs Pakistan War could become Nuclear -- Build up to WW3
In a dramatic escalation ,India decided to scrap special status for Kashmir a step Pakistan calls illegal India's Hindu nationalist-led government has used a presidential order to revoke the special constitutional status of Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state. It also had a bill passed to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory instead of a state and turn a third region of the state, Ladakh, into a separate union territory. , the government has extended all provisions of the Constitution to the State in one go, downsized the State into two Union Territories and allowed all citizens to buy property and vote in the State. Indian-controlled Kashmir was in lockdown Monday, with tens of thousands of new troops deployed into what is already one of the most militarized places in the world, as a number of prominent politicians were placed under house arrest and New Delhi announced contentious changes to the way the territory is administered. India and Pakistan have about 300 nuclear bombs between them. China has another 300. Kashmir India Pakistan exchange cascades to full nuclear war. Not if, but when. India is going to test not only Pakistan but more importantly Pakistan ally China. Here at The Atlantis Report , we believe that the real motives of the tensions between India and Pakistan is the race to control the water resources of that region . Water is the oil of this century . And whoever controls that water rich region controls the flow of the rivers that provide energy, crops irrigation and fresh water to a region the size of 2 big American states. Whoever controls that place gets a huge advantage in just about everything . Tensions are mounting all over the World . This whole planet unzips very quickly if this party gets started. Scores will be settled, balance will be restored, debts will be cleared, heirs will be killed, and necks will be stretched. Be warned, tread very carefully globalists, tread carefully. As Epstein’s trial draws near, there will be wars and rumors of war.
