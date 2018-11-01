Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown - Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and ...
Is Trump Taking America towards a Second Civil War !?
McAfee in a tweet recently , advised the american people to Arm to the teeth and pretend to be Canadian in the wake of what he calls the next US Civil War . Economist Charles Nenner also Warned : Civil War Cycle Is Heating Up In America . In April, popular political commentator Sean Hannity declared that if President Trump was impeached . there is going to be two sides fighting and dividing this country at a level we have never seen, those that stand for truth and those that literally buy into the corrupt deep state attacks against a duly elected president. from his side Trump campaigner Roger Stone has said impeachment would produce an insurrection like you have never seen, and that any politician speaking out against the president would be endangering their own life. So are we headed towards a second civil war ! The following scenario is highly plausible : It’s November 2020. President Trump has just lost the election. He blames voter fraud. He blames ‘deep state’ interference. He blames illegal immigrants. He refuses to step down. Riots and demonstrations erupt across the divided United States . Then troops are called in. And America enters a New Civil War ! America’s stability is increasingly an undercurrent in political discourse. President Trump modeled violence as a way to advance politically and validated bullying during and after the campaign. And judging from recent events the left is now fully on board with this . It is like 1859, everyone is mad about something and everyone has a gun. During hurricane Katrina there was almost 3 days of chaos, break ins, accidents, fights, no gasoline, no electric, people were dying from overheating, no food or drinking water. People went crazy! US will fall faster than we think. Just cut communication or electric grid. No guns needed. All the Millennials born into the age of smart phones will be self-destructing trying to connect to Instagram , Facebook ,and Twitter. wanting validation from their four thousand fake friends. It will shatter their digital technology layered illusion, that is trying to replace the real World. It will be an Uncivil War. But as events descend into chaos, it will become a racial conflict instead of political. Guns, ammo and non-perishable food , that's what you will need most , cause when the Shit Hits The Fan virtually every major city should run out of supplies within 3 days. Every major city is on a 3 day supply schedule. This includes gas. Once the clowns who raided the electronics stores see that the electricity isn’t coming on and they can’t eat the TV, they will be foraging with rage and looking for your stuff. You’ll need guns and ammo but the best weapon is a strong and adaptable mind. Who knows how long or if ever civility will be restored. But at least you can stay alive long enough to find out. The best skill, by far, is to coordinate with your neighbors. Rambos won't last long. The ability to do things like plant a community garden will make all the difference.
