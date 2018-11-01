Trump blames Fed for Manufacturing Slowdown - President Trump on Tuesday blamed the Federal Reserve for a recent slowdown in manufacturing, a key sector he promised to revive as a candidate. "The Feder...
Can Trump Restore The American Economy
“Lenin said that capitalists would sell the Communists the rope to hang them. But as matters turned out, capitalists let China sell them the labor that served to hang American capitalism.” — Michael Hudson You can blame cheap wages and lack of environmental expense, that's a cop out, for the devastation of American industry, contrary to the popular belief we still manufacture plenty as the US is the #2 manufacturer in the world behind China, but it was greedy capitalists that killed the golden goose. Greedy capitalists not capitalism. They took what real capitalists built and rather than innovate and compete it was far easier to farm it out, along with the responsibilities, and give themselves huge raises and travel opportunities as they "managed" their far flung empire from their stays in exotic locations . It was inevitable that "Exceptional" Yankees will bite the dust one day. AMERICA WAS ALWAYS A SECOND RATE COUNTRY founded by the refuse of the British empire.The only good people from England that came to America were the Christians who were fleeing religious persecution. Other than that it was the low lives, the losers, the criminals that could not make it in England that came across the pond...murdered all the natives and stole their lands. America was second rate up to World War 2 when even allied with the might of England and the rest of Europe could barely hold its own against the Germans "the true exceptions among Caucasoids" It was the Russians who truly defeated the Germans and broke their backs at the battle of Stalingrad. America allied with a punch drunk England was then able to mop up whatever was left of the German resistance afterward. What made America the manufacturing powerhouse that it became was the fact that the war was fought in Europe and the entire industrial base was almost eliminated. The American factories were all left in tact and it was easy for them to become the manufacturing powerhouse they once were. In addition they gained all the spoils of war being bequeathed with the reserve currency at Bretton Woods with a now unlimited military purse. Seventy years later the "High IQ" morons have lost it all.Giving away their manufacturing base to a hostile nation in the name of profits . The greedy capitalists showed all of us what they think of us and the country that nurtured them. Trump gives them a tax cut and allows capital from overseas to be brought home and they spend it buying back stock at top dollar to feather their nests. No money for raises, except for the executives who made out just fine, or for R&D that would secure a better future for the company. Some even borrowed money to do buybacks. When the Shit Hit The Fan this time 2008 will look like paradise to what's coming. Never fear for the greedy capitalists and the rich folk that benefited from the buyback driven stock market they will do just fine. Can't say the same for the rest of us. Unless their is a change in attitude manufacturing in the US will continue to die a slow death that may accelerate if the socialists, environmentalist, and manufacturing hating academics get their way. Chinese preparing for industrial revolution and robotization .While Trump is thinking about coal jobs . so what do you think ? Can America restore its manufacturing base and Re-Industrialize again ? or it will never happen ? share with us your opinion in the comments section below . thank you .
