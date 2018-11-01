A First Class Trade War With China: Who Goofed?




Whether it's a trade war or military war, or both, there are no real winners. Just scores of losers. President Trump unilaterally launched this unnecessary trade war with China. Congress, as has become tradition in America, was not consulted. Taxes were raised on American consumers, who pay the tariffs, by presidential decree. Nothing good has, or will, come of this.













