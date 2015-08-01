Doug Casey: America is on "The Cusp of a Civil War" - The U.S. political landscape has never been as divided as now, and with the 2020 presidential elections coming up, we look back at founder of Casey Researc...
Benjamin Fulford : A look at power centers negotiating world government - 5th Aug 2019
A look at power centers negotiating world government , by Benjamin Fulford , dated the 5th of August 2019 . This autumn will be a time of serious horse trading that may finally result in the announcement of a world accord designed to replace the system built after World War II. The U.S. military-industrial complex, Asian secret societies, the Chinese Communist party, the British Commonwealth, the Vatican, the Russian Orthodox Church, the Muslims, and other groups are all in basic agreement that this planet cannot continue business as usual. They are also starting to agree on a structure for a loose but unified planetary federation. The main problem, of course, remains the controllers of the old system, who are not planning to go quietly into the night. A Swiss analysis discovered a core group of about 700 people who sat on the boards of the Fortune 500 and other mega-corporations. We refer to this group as the Khazarian mafia. The Khazarians still control most mega-corporations, including the big oil companies, Internet giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, and famously, the fake news corporate media. Their biggest source of power, of course, is their ownership of the central banks, which was what they used to seize control of the corporations. This group has used murder, bribery, and lies to infiltrate the top level of world power, especially in the West. They have also strategically married their daughters to powerful people. The daughters would then indoctrinate the next generation of power brokers. For example, we are now finding out from the Russians, NSA, and other sources that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and other leaders are daughters of Adolph Hitler. We now find out former U.S. President Barack Obama’s mother was also a Hitler daughter. It turns out the movie “The Boys from Brazil” was based on true fact, except that it was girls, not boys. We have also found out the Clintons are actually members of the Rockefeller family. In an update to what we reported previously, we have learned that Bill Clinton’s mother was a Rockefeller (rather than his father), while Hillary Clinton is the daughter of David Rockefeller. Then, of course, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a grandson of David Rockefeller. The Khazarians change their last names and life stories in order to hide their intergenerational trail of control. For example, we have traced the Bush family name to Scherff, Pierce, and finally to the Italian black nobility Pecce family. Another thing to note about the Khazarian mafia’s power structure is that they actually have a person playing the role of God in their monotheistic system. So the masses are made to believe in an abstract God when in reality there is a human god playing that role. Of course, their god is known to them as Lucifer, Ba’al, Satan, Molech, etc. If you study Jewish history you will find that many Jews have a similar system, as do Muslims and Christians. This is where the concept of the noosphere, or brain atmosphere, comes into play. There is a collective thinking process going on, and certain people at certain times become key nodes where final decisions are made in the group consciousness. The person in a social group who consciously, or unconsciously, is the final arbiter is “God.” continue reading at Benjamin Fulford.net .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (48)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment