Doug Casey: America is on "The Cusp of a Civil War"



The U.S. political landscape has never been as divided as now, and with the 2020 presidential elections coming up, we look back at founder of Casey Research, Doug Casey’s comments on what consequences bipartisan Washington has on the economy. “I think, as I’ve thought for a long time, that we’re heading for a disaster of genuinely historic proportions,” Casey told Kitco News on the sidelines of the Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco. Casey added that this level of animosity can be likened to a “civil war.”















