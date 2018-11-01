The Global Economy is Melting Down - Worst Day of 2019 on Wall Street as Major Indices Fall 3% . Traders See a looming Recession Ahead Due to Inverted Yield Curve as Interest Rates on Short-Te...
The Global Economy is Melting Down
Worst Day of 2019 on Wall Street as Major Indices Fall 3% . Traders See a looming Recession Ahead Due to Inverted Yield Curve as Interest Rates on Short-Term Treasuries Exceed Returns on Longer-Term T-Bonds for First Time Since 2007 on Eve of Subprime Panic. Massive Flight to Safety as Long Bond Yield Hits Record Low of 2.015%. Canada and UK Bond Yields Inverted. German 10-Year Rate Goes More Negative! World Contraction of Real Economy. After the UK , Germany Posts Decline in GDP. China Reports Worst Industrial Production Performance in 17 Years; Macy’s Leads New Phase of Retail Apocalypse. Dow Transportation Stocks Fall on Dwindling Freight Volume . Frantic Trump Attempts to Blame Fed’s Powell, but Gets Little Traction. Fox Business Talks Need to Fire White House Trade War Hawk Navarro, Hypes Emergency Rate Cut to Prop Up Bubble. Hysteria of Financial Analysts: “This Time It’s Different” . The global economic slowdown is worse than the "official" numbers parroted by the what Gerald Celente used to call Presstitutes. The hard numbers are there. From plummeting home prices in boom town Australia , to riots in the home of the western bank’s Asia headquarters, Hong Kong . The economies are going down and the China vs West money war has begun. Germany’s Gross Domestic Product went negative, fueling recession fears sweeping across Europe. The UK is teetering on recession and its pound is plunging. Rich poor, developed or underdeveloped, the global economy is melting down. Wall Street feels it and the Central Banksters will do all they can to keep the money addicted White Shoe Boys running. Everyone who knows about negative bond yields, negative/zero interest rates, quantitative easing. knows the Bankster Bandits will invent any scheme they can dream to postpone the economic meltdown. Take a look at oil prices. Yesterday Brent Crude was down nearly 4 percent. Today it’s down over 2 percent. As economic pain grips more nations, oil demand keeps going down while supply has greatly risen. Markets will crash as economic turmoil increases and as geopolitical violence escalates across the globe. For example, the hot war now heating up between nuclear armed India and Pakistan. Following India's seizing control of Kashmir, thus abrogating the 1947 agreement that granted it sovereignty. is a black swan event that no one saw coming which may lead to regional chaos and killing. Across the globe — Iran, Venezuela, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Sudan, Yemen, etc. — the war climate is worsening. And the worst is yet to come. Apparently, China is now starting to shut out US companies from bidding on projects as retaliation to Trump's tariffs/antics. When do you suppose Trump will admit that to the public and how many ways will he twist that news, or better yet, which news media that reports it will be accused of "fake news"? How many hours do we have left before one of the multinationals goes Lehman, and starts knocking down the dominos! Bond yields and a resilient $1500 gold price are signalling something is very wrong somewhere. I'm panicking very quietly so as not to disturb the herd. He who panics first panics best.
