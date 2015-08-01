Top 5 Signs we are headed for an Economic Collapse - If an economic collapse occurs, it would happen quickly. No one would predict it. The surprise factor is, itself, one of the causes of a collapse. The sign...
Weapons contractor to lead ‘War’ Department
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and RT America’s Brigida Santos, co-hosts of “World According to Jesse,” join Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the appointment of former Raytheon lobbyist Mark Esper to the role of Secretary of Defense. Gov. Ventura points out that the move brings us closer to a “complete culture of war.” They also discuss the interlock of defense contractors, banks and government which predates the Trump administration.
