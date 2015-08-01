Top 5 Signs we are headed for an Economic Collapse - If an economic collapse occurs, it would happen quickly. No one would predict it. The surprise factor is, itself, one of the causes of a collapse. The sign...
Top 5 Signs we are headed for an Economic Collapse
If an economic collapse occurs, it would happen quickly. No one would predict it. The surprise factor is, itself, one of the causes of a collapse. The signs of imminent failure are difficult for most people to see.But here are Top five signs to look for , signaling that an economic collapse is about to happen. They are: Sign number one : Growing government debt: when an economy slows, the government usually steps in to help stimulate spending again, but with a high debt, the government might not be able to make that injection. Sign number two : The Stock markets trading at all-time highs . investors are taking more risk on the market, markets continue to trade higher meaning investments are bull-market driven and not research-based which could lead to a stock market bubble. Sign number Three : The Unemployment rate , eligible worker, retirement, and student rates all identify trends in people not contributing to the economy and could slow down economic growth. Sign number four : Unstable government: this boils down to the leader and government team in the decisions and actions that may affect the economy in various ways . Sign number Five : Rising national debt . this means less consumer spending in the economy and more money spent on paying debt. Although those five economic collapse red flags are present in any collapse, there are also other things we can do to be ahead of a financial collapse disaster. And that is to look at what the warning signs displayed by the people involved in it all, America’s elite Wall Street executives and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. So What Would Happen in an Economic Collapse ?. Well , If the economy collapses, you would lose access to credit. Banks would close. Demand would outstrip supply of food, gas, and other necessities. If the collapse affected local governments and utilities, then water and electricity would no longer be available. As people panic, they would revert to survival and self-defense modes. The economy would return to a traditional economy, where those who grow food barter for other services. A U.S. economic collapse would create global panic. Demand for the dollar and U.S. Treasurys would plummet. Interest rates would skyrocket. Investors would rush to other currencies, such as the yuan, euro, or even gold. It would create not just inflation, but hyperinflation, as the dollar became dirt cheap.
