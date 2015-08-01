'Twitter You are Big Brother!' - Roger Waters slams them for suspending Assange support account



Roger Waters has called out “Big Brother” Twitter for suspending a popular account that supports WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Unity4J account shares information and support for Assange and promoted online vigils that rallied support for the jailed WikiLeaks founder, who currently faces possible extradition to the US. The account has over 10,000 followers and has been suspended since Thursday.
















