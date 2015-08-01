Trump is colluding with God - Owen Shroyer and Leo Zagami July 5th 2019



Wait until the Democrats find out that Trump is colluding with God. The day after Trump's 4th of July Historical Speech Leo Zagami joins The War Room hosted by Owen Shroyer for another legendary interview. Leo Zagami is a regular contributor to Infowars and the author of the new groundbreaking book Confessions of an Illuminati Vol. 6.66 The Age of Cyber Satan, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List