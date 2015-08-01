Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
TOP 5 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2019 #bitcoin
Reason Number One : Crypto is becoming mainstream with Bitcoin in the forefront . Despite the drop in bitcoin's value, global adoption is on the rise. For example, the number of users of the popular Blockchain wallet has steadily increased throughout 2018. The company's data shows an increase from 22 million to over 32 million wallets in the past twelve months, which suggests that people's interest in bitcoin has not waned despite its price correction. Moreover, trading volumes at leading peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange, LocalBitcoins, suggest that bitcoin adoption is growing in emerging markets. Most notably, South American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela, showed an increase in bitcoin trading volumes throughout 2019. Bitcoin remains the clearly largest cryptocurrency with a current market share of approximately 43 %. I personally believe there is room for growth in its market share as there is still way too much invested in coins that are not going to amount to anything. Reason Number TWO : Global economy is on the brink of collapse . The economic situation is unstable all over the world and it is is in my opinion on the brink of collapse. Bitcoin is a fairly non-correlative asset and will likely benefit from the potential collapse of the traditional economy. This means that it is smart to diversify some funds into bitcoin. In 2008 the economy collapsed due to unsustainable debt structures but what many people don’t understand is that debt has only increased since. It is quite possible that in the next few years we will see an even larger collapse. Recently the political situation in many areas around the world has become more volatile and the arrival of trade wars between large countries is not going to help the situation. In that type of situation traditional safe havens such as physical gold will likely rise in value but this time bitcoin will play a significant role. Bitcoin as a currency is similar to gold, it is scarce and can’t be created from thin air. However the features of Bitcoin are more advanced as it can be moved effortlessly to anywhere in the world. And importantly, thanks to the great rally of 2017, now people actually know about bitcoin. It is becoming mainstream and this will be a key factor in how much bitcoin matters in the next collapse of the traditional economy. Weak national currencies are already a great source of demand for bitcoin as are political restrictions set to stop people from taking their money outside a country. Due to these issues people want to exchange increasing amounts of traditional currency into bitcoin. The worse the traditional economy gets, the better it is for bitcoin. This is why it makes sense for anyone to diversify a portion of their investment portfolio or savings budget into bitcoin. Reason Number THREE : Wall Street is going crypto . Last year, Fidelity, Nasdaq, and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced plans to launch cryptocurrency trading offerings for institutional investors in 2019. Most notably, ICE's new venture, Bakkt, is expected to drive more Wall Street firms to trading bitcoin as the planned regulated crypto asset trading platform will launch with bitcoin derivatives and crypto custody service and plans to roll out crypto merchant payment services later on. Moreover, the number of crypto hedge funds has reportedly increased in 2018, which means more institutional money is poised to enter bitcoin as an asset class in the coming months as these funds raise money to increase their assets under management. Reason Number FOUR : Market sentiment is low and that is the time to be bold . it never hurts for investors to look at historical price data. Bitcoin has seen many peaks and troughs in the last ten years and has been reported "dead" over 340 times in mainstream media. However, it has always managed to surpass its most recent all-time highs so there is little reason to think that the same will not happen again. In mid-2011, the price of bitcoin hit $30 on the most popular exchange at the time, Mt.Gox. Following a hack of the exchange, the price collapsed to a low of only $2 by November 2011 before recovering again in 2012. In April 2013, bitcoin briefly hit the $260 mark, before tanking by over 50 percent within hours as Mt.Gox was unable to handle the increase in trading volumes and was hit with a DDoS attack. Despite a drop in investor confidence in the bitcoin trading ecosystem, it only took bitcoin seven months to surpass its most recent high again. In late 2013, bitcoin hit the symbolic $1,000 mark for the first time, but the price gradually collapsed to a low of $175 in the two years to follow. Two years after that, at the start of 2017, bitcoin hit the $1,000 mark once again and surpassed its previous all-time high to hit its famous December 2017 all-time high of $20,000 per coin. Historical price data suggest that bitcoin is poised to exceed its most recent all-time high again, even though it may take a few years. Many bitcoin-positive developments have been overshadowed by its price activity last year, but over the next twelve months investors could see these developments reflected in bitcoin's price. Reason Number FIVE : Bitcoin developers are still innovating . The great Bitcoin scaling war started in 2015 and caused a lot of drama, stress and doubt in the Bitcoin community. In 2017 the war ended with the activation of the Segregated Witness upgrade and the creation of Bcash ,Bitcoin Cash. This simultaneously set in stone the direction Bitcoin development will take in the future and offered an alternative for those who support a different direction. Now the dark clouds are gone and the sky is clear. Bitcoin is moving forward and one of the greatest developments in Bitcoin history is the lightning network. To this date Bitcoin has been great at being digital gold but with the addition of lightning, it can also become a payment system. Lightning network is a technology that enables anyone to send bitcoins instantly with very low fees and it simultaneously retains the basic ideology of bitcoin, meaning that no third party takes custody of your coins. In the lightning network users create so called payment channels and payments are routed through this network of channels. Lightning also enables the swapping of different coins directly through the lightning network, as long as the coin supports lightning. Currently this is possible between Bitcoin and Litecoin. The use of Lightning with real bitcoins started in early 2018 and at this moment the network has 2700 nodes, 9000 channels with a total capacity of 63 BTC. It is most suitable for small payments ranging from $0.001 to $50 and it can already be used in some online stores and services. I expect the use of Lightning to continue to grow rapidly and it could potentially change not only Bitcoin, but online commerce in general.
