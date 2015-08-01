Rosa Koire Agenda 21 Won't Get Fooled Again Interview







My talk with Rosa Koire about Agenda 21 and how we Won't Get Fooled Again. Rosa explains the subtle but often obvious ways we are manipulated and controlled, and inspires us to become free. Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List