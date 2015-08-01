The Weapon of Mass Deception is right in our living rooms - Information is power. When someone or something controls information, they also control the people absorbing that information. The manufactured and control...
The Weapon of Mass Deception is right in our living rooms
Information is power. When someone or something controls information, they also control the people absorbing that information. The manufactured and controlled information on TV could be referred to as the ‘signal’ and that constant signal is what shapes and guides the masses to form their ‘own’ conclusions. In order to take back our minds, we must first learn to unplug the signal and by turning off our TVs, will realise that the world is suddenly a very unfamiliar place. News of no consequence or importance is constantly debated, dissected and analysed, and as we listen-in to the conversations of people around us, we will thereby realise that most are simply ‘robots,’ repeating as fact what they have heard on the news or in ‘documentaries.’ This is exactly what bankster-puppet Zbigniew Brzezinski referred-to in his book ‘Between Two Ages,’ in which he said, “Shortly, the public will be unable to reason or think for themselves. They’ll only be able to parrot the information they’ve been given on the previous night’s news.” Today, the average American over the age of 2, spends more than 34 hours a week watching live television, plus another three to six hours watching recorded programmes. Staggering really. Children aged 2-11 watch an average of 24 hours of TV a week. That number dips to 22 hours for teens, ages 12-17 then, goes back up to 25 for 18-24 year-olds. After that it rises steadily until people over 65 average 48 hours a week, or nearly seven hours a day. And we wonder why no-one can grasp or is even interested in what is really happening in the world today?
